Duterte on surveys: ‘I don’t care how you rate me’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday shrugged off the results of the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing a decline in his satisfaction ratings.

Speaking to reporters in Davao City, Duterte said he did not care about survey results as his jobs did not include watching ratings.

“I do not care about how you rate me. That is not my job. My job is not to watch for these rates. My job is to implement what I promised,” Duterte during a news conference upon his arrival from Hong Kong.

The President said he made promises during the campaign and he was going to fulfill it, even if his rating fell to “negative 10.” These included massive campaigns against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption.

“I am willing to go minus 10…I do not care. Tapos na ako (I’m done). I do not have to be popular because I do not need it,” Duterte said.

“I’m trying my best, my very best. If my very best is not good enough for our people for all times, I’m sorry. I am already in office, I am elected, I have my mandate and I have my promises to keep. I am complying with my promise, you can see it with your naked eyes,” he added.

Duterte was reacting to survey results, which showed him suffering an 11-percent drop in satisfaction in Balance Luzon and Metro Manila.

Among the socioeconomic classes, satisfaction with Duterte’s performance also declined in Class ABC and E.

The biggest decline of 17 percentage points was noted in Class E, as the President’s war on drugs bear down on urban poor communities.

The President’s satisfaction rating remained excellent in Mindanao, his bailiwick, and was steady in Metro Manila.

Overall, Duterte continued to enjoy a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +56, despite a two-percentage-point decline in his score from the +58 in the last quarter of 2017.

Following the release of the SWS survey results, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte would continue his resolve to work “double time” to improve the lives of the Filipino people.

Roque said the Palace was pleased with the results, considering the various pressing issues hurled at the Duterte administration.

“Public confidence, as we can see, has remained high notwithstanding matters and concerns the government is handling. We are thus grateful for our people’s vote of confidence,” Roque said in a statement.

“This would further inspire the President, along with the members of his Cabinet, to work double time in bringing the fruits of sustained and inclusive growth to the poorest and marginalized sectors while ensuring our communities remain safe and secure from drugs, crime and terrorism,” he added.

The March 23 to 27 poll gave Duterte a satisfaction rating of 70 percent. Only 14 percent expressed dissatisfaction, while 17 percent were ambivalent on the matter, resulting in a net rating of +56, classified as “very good” by the SWS.

The SWS interviewed 1,200 adult respondents using sampling error margins of ±3 percentage points for national percentages, and ±6 percentage points each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.