Duterte to open bank for Pinoy workers abroad

President Rodrigo Duterte will launch the first Overseas Filipino Bank Thursday at the Philippine Post Office Building in Manila City.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said the bank’s opening would be a fulfillment of a promise made by a number of politicians in the past.

“This has been the promise of politicians for the past 40 years, but this will be fulfilled tomorrow. The Overseas Filipino Bank will service the financial and other needs of OFWs and of all the country’s workers. This is good news for all overseas Filipinos and for the Philippine economy,” Bello said at the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City.

He added that overseas Filipino workers could avail themselves of loans from P50,000 to P350, 000, collateral-free, and with lower interest rates than other regular banks.

Bello said the government would create two million jobs this year because of the “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program and the TRAIN tax reform law.