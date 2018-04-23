Duterte opens 60-day peace window

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has opened a 60-day window for peace and urged the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) to seize the chance to resume negotiations to end their decades-long war.

The President prodded CPP leader Jose Maria Sison to come home and participate in the peace negotiations.

He also promised to give NPA rebels the freedom to move around unmolested if they surrender their firearms.

“Take advantage of the 60 days. If it [negotiation]succeeds, then I would like to thank God first, and the Filipino people, and the military and the police for their understanding,” Duterte said. “I cannot do anything [other than this]. I have to seek peace that is to be sought. That [peace]will not come if I am just here telling stories.”

“This is a proposal to Sison. I will not go [to The Netherlands]since what we are fighting over is the Philippines. You come here.”

Duterte made the statements on Saturday in a speech at the 24th National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs of the Philippines Annual Convention in Legazpi City.

Sison has been in exile in The Netherlands since the 1980s.

Duterte said he would shoulder Sison’s airfare and other expenses if he will come home to talk peace.

He also called on NPA rebels to surrender their arms.

“You in the guerilla front, you stay in one place, you camp. Bring your guns in your camps, tell us where you are, you can go out of the camp minus the arms,” Duterte said.

“I will give you the complete freedom to move. I will not molest anyone. I will order the military and the police to be nice to you,” he added.

Duterte terminated the peace talks with the communist rebels in November last year after signing a proclamation declaring the CPP and NPA terrorist organizations.|

Last month, the President gave in to calls for peace and decided to give the peace talks with communists another chance.