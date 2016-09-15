Duterte ordered radioman’s killing- Matobato

Former Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte used the infamous Davao Death Squad (DDS) to get rid not only of criminals but also individuals who may have offended him or members of his family, a former hitman claimed Thursday.

Edgar Matobato, 57, a resident of Davao City, said that in 2003, Duterte ordered the killing of radio commentator Jun Pala, a known critic of the former Davao City mayor.

Matobato faced the Senate committee on justice and human rights which is investigating the spate of extrajudicial killings in the country and narrated everything he knew about the operation of the DDS.

He said he was among those chosen by Duterte to be part of the Lambada Boys, along with other police officers and rebel returnees.

Members of the DDS were previously called Lambada Boys.

“I’ve killed about 50 people since 1988,” Matobato told the Senate panel. He claimed to have been involved in numerous operations of the DDS against criminals in Davao City.

Some of those killed, he said, were petty criminals like rugby boys and small gang members in the city.

He said they would either shoot or hang their target and bury the body on a property in Samal Island. In some cases, he said they would slit the stomachs of their victims and dump the bodies in the sea. Matobato also claimed that Duterte, in 2013 ordered the killing of a dance instructor of his sister. Jefferson Antiporda