UPDATE: Duterte orders 2 govt officials to resign over corruption charges

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte ordered two government officials to step down from their posts or be fired over corruption allegations, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Palace Spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said Duterte’s order to Justice Assistant Secretary Moslemen Macarmabon, Sr. and Public Works Assistant Secretary Tingagum Umpa were based on separate investigations, which revealed that Macarambon has been “regularly intervening for suspected smugglers of gold and other precious jewelry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport” while Umpa committed “grave abuse of power and acts of corruption, among others.”

The Presidential Anti-Crime Commission (PACC) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) investigated the two officials.

Roque added that the DPWH acquired sworn statements from witnesses who claimed that Umpa, who is assigned to the Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), allegedly asked contractors in the region for percentages on government projects.

Roque did not elaborate.

The ball is now in the court of the Office of the Ombudsman, which may use the results of the investigations as evidence, Roque said.

Roque said that more officials may be fired soon since the PACC “inherited” about 400 complaints from the office of the deputy executive secretary for legal affairs. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA, ARIC JOHN SY CUA