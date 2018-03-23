Duterte wants bus operator in Occidental Mindoro crash arrested–presidential aide

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the arrest of the operator of a bus company involved in a fatal accident in Occidental Mindoro, where 19 people died on Tuesday, according to the Chief Executive’s aide.

“Pinahuli ni PRRD operator (PRRD [President Rodrigo Roa Duterte] wants operator [of Dimple Bus Transport]arrested),” Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go told reporters on Friday during a visit by Duterte to the victims of the crash in the province.

The President also ordered all “colorum” or public utility vehicles (PUVs) operating illegally to be seized, said Go.

It was not clear from Go, however, whether the President’s directive on the illegal PUVs was to be implemented nationwide.

Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra in a separate statement said, however, that the President wanted all colorums nationwide seized. CATHERINE VALENTE