    Duterte wants bus operator in Occidental Mindoro crash arrested–presidential aide

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    President Rodrigo Duterte and his Special Assistant Christopher “Bong” Go visit the wake of one of the victims in the bus crash in Occidental Mindoro on Thursday, March 23, 2018. Go told reporters that Duterte ordered the arrest of the operator of the Dimple Star after one of its buses fell into a ravine on Tuesday, March 20, killing 19 and injuring 21 others. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY BONG GO

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the arrest of the operator of a bus company involved in a fatal accident in Occidental Mindoro, where 19 people died on Tuesday, according to the Chief Executive’s aide.

    “Pinahuli ni PRRD operator (PRRD [President Rodrigo Roa Duterte] wants operator [of Dimple Bus Transport]arrested),” Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go told reporters on Friday during a visit by Duterte to the victims of the crash in the province.

    The President also ordered all “colorum” or public utility vehicles (PUVs) operating illegally to be seized, said Go.

    It was not clear from Go, however, whether the President’s directive on the illegal PUVs was to be implemented nationwide.


    Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra in a separate statement said, however, that the President wanted all colorums nationwide seized. CATHERINE VALENTE

     

