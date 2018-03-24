Duterte orders arrest of Mindoro bus owner

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the arrest of the operator of a bus company involved in the Occidental Mindoro accident that killed 19 people on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go told reporters Duterte issued the directive during his unannounced visit to the site and the victims of the bus accident on Friday afternoon.

The President, he said, also ordered the seizure of all “colorum” or public utility vehicles operating illegally.

In photos shared by Go to Palace reporters, Duterte was seen talking to some officials of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group during his visit to the bus crash site.

The President was assisted by Go and Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chief Martin Delgra 3rd.

After visiting the crash site, Duterte paid a visit to the wakes of some of the fatalities and some of the wounded victims of the bus accident.

No other details were given to Malacañang reporters as of press time.

Malacañang had assured the victims’ families that justice would be served after an investigation.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said public officials found to have committed negligence would face appropriate sanctions.

“Let’s wait what would be the results of the investigation. If the result shows the negligence of government officials, of course, they will be axed,” Roque said.

“But as of now, we just want to condole with the families of those who were killed. There will come a time that justice will be served for those who died,” he added.

A Dimple Star bus bound for Manila on the night of Tuesday, March 21, fell into a ravine in Sablayan town in Occidental Mindoro province, killing at least 19 people and injuring several others.

Authorities’ initial investigation showed that the driver experienced a mechanical problem, which led to the driver losing control of the vehicle. The bus smashed into a bridge railing before it fell off.

The incident prompted the LTFRB to serve a 30-day preventive suspension order on Dimple Star Bus company.

Prior to this, the LTFRB suspended 10 Dimple Star buses plying the San Jose, Occidental Mindoro-Manila route, the same route as the ill-fated bus.

The new suspension order stems from supposed violations found when the agency inspected the bus terminal, such as the lack of shade and seating for passengers and lack of separate comfort rooms for males and females.

The LTFRB also found that the terminal did not have a priority lane, communication facility, and appropriate signs for its clients.

Regulators ordered Dimple Star to have its buses checked for roadworthiness and for its drivers and conductors to undergo drug testing and a driving seminar.