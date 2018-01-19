Duterte orders aviation service provider contract cancelled–report

Friday, January 19, 2018
    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the cancellation of a government contract with the aviation service provider at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), according to a radio report.

    Duterte issued the order to Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade on Friday.

    MIASCOR is a full aviation services provider in the Philippines. Founded in 1974, it offers its airline clients a complete suite of services ranging from below- and above-the wing services. Its core businesses are in ground handling, cargo handling and warehousing, and in-flight catering, according to its website.

     

