Duterte orders dismissal of 2 narco-police officials

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte ordered the dismissal of two police officials tagged as alleged protectors of drug lords, Malacanang announced on Monday.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said Police Director Joel Pagdilao and Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio deliberately refused to perform their duties that resulted in the proliferation of the illegal drug trade in the country.

“In line with the President’s promise to render the nation crime and corruption-free, he has dismissed two presidential appointees who are officials of the PNP. The decision signed by the executive secretary last Thursday has found Police Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio and Police Dir. Joel Pagdilao of the the PNP administratively liable for serious neglect of duty and serious irregularity in the performance duty and have been duly dismissed,” Abella told reporters.

“Evidence show that both generals have deliberately refused without cause to perform their duties as police officers resulting in the proliferation of drug trade in their areas of jurisdiction, thus the President’s decision,” he added.

Pagdilao and Tinio were both former chiefs of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD). They were among the first victims of Duterte’s name-and-shame campaign, along with Chief Supt. Bernardo Diaz and retired officials Deputy Director General Marcelino Garbo and Chief Supt. Vicente Loot.

All police generals Duterte publicly named in his speech in July 2016 denied the President’s accusations.