Duterte orders Labor dept to provide list of companies linked to contractualization

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to come up with a list of companies involved in labor-only contracting.

In a memorandum signed by Duterte on April 17, Labor secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd was directed to submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of Department Orders 174 and 183, which set stricter guidelines for contractualization, within 30 days from the date of issuance.

“[The report includes] violations thereof and a list of companies engaged and/or suspected to be engaged in labor-only contracting,” the memorandum read.

The National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) was also called to coordinate with Bello to for compliance. Gerardo Nograles heads the NLRC.

On Thursday, Malacanang said that Duterte was not keen on issuing an executive order (EO) banning contractualization.

The Palace statement came a few days after Palace Spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said that Duterte would be signing the EO addressing contractualization on or before May 1, Labor day.

“I believe [no more EO], that is the position of Secretary Bello now. You know the position of the President, he leaves the management of the line departments to the secretaries,” Roque said in the briefing. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA