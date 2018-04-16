Duterte orders military, police to ensure peaceful village, youth polls

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military and police to help ensure peaceful and orderly barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) or youth elections in May.

Duterte signed Memorandum Order 21 concurring with the deputation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other law enforcement agencies in connection with the upcoming synchronized barangay and SK elections.

“The foregoing law enforcement agencies and other concerned agency are hereby directed to coordinate and cooperate with Comelec (Commission on Elections) in the performance of their duties and functions,” Duterte said in his order, which he signed on April 13 but was released to the media on Monday.

Duterte postponed the twin polls twice, as he repeatedly claimed that 40 percent of village executives in the country were involved in the illegal drugs trade.

The barangay elections, originally scheduled in October 31, 2016, was first moved to October 23, 2017, and then to May 14 this year. CATHERINE S. VALENTE