Duterte orders relief of LTO personnel in Nueva Vizcaya for extortion 

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the relief of all personnel of Land Transportation Office (LTO) assigned in the truck weighing station in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya following complaints of extortion activities in the area.

Duterte issued the directives during his meeting with rice industry stakeholders in Malacañang on Thursday night, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

“The President has instructed Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to relieve all Land Transportation Office (LTO) officials and personnel assigned in the truck weighing station in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya following complaints by truck owners of extortion activities amounting to millions of pesos every month,” Roque told reporters.

This came after rice traders from the Cagayan Valley Region, during the Thursday’s meeting, reported to Duterte the “unabated extortion activities” of the LTO personnel in the truck weighing scale in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya, which they said has been going for decades, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said in a separate statement.

Upon hearing the complaint, Piñol said an angry Duterte instructed his top aide Christopher Go to call up Tugade, who is undergoing medical checkup in a hospital.

“Art, pasensya ka na istorbohin muna kita pero kailangan mo i-relieve yong mga LTO mo sa Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya. Pagkatapos dahil mo sila sa akin sa Malacañang kay kumoton nako ilang mga nawong (Art, I’m sorry but I have to bother you but you have to relieve your LTO personnel in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya. After that, you bring them to me in Malacañang because I would like to squeeze their faces),” Piñol said, quoting Duterte as saying.

Aside from the LTO personnel, Duterte also wanted “the relief of personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) manning the truck weighing station who are reportedly working in cahoots with the LTO team,” Piñol added.

Piñol said the trucks loaded with agricultural commodities were required to go through the weighing scale to determine whether the trucks were overloaded but he quoted traders as telling the President that “this was being made as an excuse to extort from P500 to P1,000 per truck whose operators have no choice but to pay up to avoid delay and inconvenience.”

Piñol said as much as 1,000 trucks pass through the weighing scale everyday and the extorted money amounted from P500,000 to P1 million daily or up to P30 million every month.

“Ang sipag-sipag po nila Mr. President. Maski holidays at maski noong Holy Week, naka-duty sila at wala kaming ligtas,” Piñol said, quoting the rice traders as saying.

“They said that this has been going on for over 10 years now and previous administrations seemed helpless in stopping the extortion operations,” he added.

The President has vowed not to tolerate corruption in his government and announced that even a “whiff” was enough reason to fire an official.

Duterte fired former Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno following an allegedly anomalous fire truck deal with an Austrian firm and former National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña, who was accused of soliciting money from contractors. CATHERINE S. VALENTE