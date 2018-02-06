Duterte orders stop to foreign research of marine resources on PH Rise

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte wants all marine explorations by foreign scientists at Benham Rise to stop and ordered the Philippine Navy to “chase out” any vessel fishing or conducting researches in the 25-million hectare continental shelf east of Luzon, according to Malacanang.

The President gave the order on Monday night during a Cabinet meeting where he also told his officials that Benham Rise has been renamed Philippine Rise.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque clarified, however, that the cessation of research did not mean “a ban.”

“I guess, it is just a directive that we want Filipinos to do [research], that we are reserving it for Filipinos,” said Roque in a media briefing at the Palace.

Roque said that “the President ordered that henceforth only Filipinos will be allowed to conduct scientific research, lay submarine cables and explore and exploit for national resources in the Philippine Rise”.

Roque added that Duterte also called on all Cabinet members to refer to Benham as the “Philippine Rise.”

Roque said research done previously by China, United States, Japan, Korea and Germany were finished.

“All scientific research are deemed cancelled, any new application to be filed with the inter-agency technical working group will have to make a separate application with the office of the NSA,” Roque said.

“It is a revocation of all licenses and henceforth any foreign entity that wishes to conduct research can apply to the usual body and in addition there must be the personal approval of the NSA,” Roque said.

“Let me be very clear about this: the Philippine Rise is ours and any insinuation that it is open to everybody should end with this declaration,” Duterte said at the start of the Cabinet Meeting in Malacanang on Tuesday.

He directed the Department of National Defense (DND) to deploy Navy vessels and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to check on the presence of foreign vessels.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), which issues the Gratuitous Permits for Foreign Marine Explorations, through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), also dispatched its two new Multi-Mission Off-shore Vessels — the BRP Lapulapu and BRP Francisco Dagohoy.

The President’s statement comes following a comment by a low-level diplomat from another country who said that the Philippine Rise does not belong to any particular state.

The Philippine Rise is a 25-million hectare continental shelf, which extends from the eastern shores of the island of Luzon towards the Pacific Ocean.

The United Nations declared 13 million hectares as part of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines and another 12 million hectares as part of the extended continental shelf.

Controversy surfaced after Chinese Marine scientists disclosed that they were allowed to conduct explorations and studies in the area. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA