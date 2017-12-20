Duterte orders unilateral Christmas ceasefire vs communists

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of military operations against the communist insurgents from December 24 to January 2, 2018.

“Christmas holds a special place in the hearts of our countrymen. This unilateral ceasefire would lessen the apprehension of the public this Christmas season,” Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque said the government expected the communists to follow its lead.

“We expect that the CPP-NPA-NDFP would do a similar gesture of goodwill. In the observance of this occasion, we hope that all Filipinos would stand together as one nation and aspire for peace,” Roque said.

The CPP is the Communist Party of the Philippines, the umbrella organization where the NDFP or the National Democratic Front of the Philippines and the NPA or the New People’s Army are part of.

The NDFP is the political wing of the CPP while the NPA is its armed unit. LLANESCA T. PANTI