Duterte: Oust me if my wealth is beyond P40M

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte maintained on Thursday that he was not hiding his wealth from the public, adding he can be ousted if his wealth would turn out to be beyond P40 million.

In his speech during the 58th Philippine Army Change of Command Ceremony in Taguig City, Duterte denied anew he’s worth more than P40 million, even if his inherited properties were included in the computation.

“Never mind my politics, pampatawa lang ‘yan [that’s just to make you laugh]. Wag kayong maniwala [Don’t believe it]. Sabi ko nga [I’m telling you], if it will exceed the P40-million mark, that’s my lifetime savings, including my hereditary properties, please oust me if I tell a lie to you,” Duterte said.

Duterte has been accused by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th and other critics of hiding wealth from the public, after an official at the Office of the Ombudsman claimed to have gotten hold of records of bank transactions of the President and his family that ran into hundreds of millions of pesos.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales’s office claimed that it has started looking into the wealth of the President and his family, and that it had requested more information from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang said the Duterte family’s transactions amounted to hundreds of millions of pesos from different banks between 2006 and 2016. He, however, clarified that it was hard to say how much the deposits were in total, since money went in and out of the accounts.

The AMLC, however, said it has not released any report to the Ombudsman as it has yet to evaluate its request for an investigation of the President’s and his family’s bank accounts.

Duterte, an impeachable official, said he would not submit himself to the investigation being conducted by the anti-graft body.

On Wednesday, Duterte said he would pursue impeachment complaints against Morales and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, accusing them of being part of a “conspiracy” to oust him through an investigation into his supposed ill-gotten wealth.

The President declared total assets less total liabilities of P27.4 million as of end-2016, or an increase of over P3.3 million (14 percent) from the P24.08 million he declared in June 2016.