Duterte: ‘If there is P211M, they can take it’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte insisted that he did not have P211 million in his bank accounts and that if it existed “they can take it”.

At the same time, Duterte reiterated that he would step down from the Presidency if it could be proven that he had deposits outside the Philippines.

“If there is 211 million, they can take it. And I’d be happy if they give me P1,000 and they can…if there is one, they can confiscate it,” Duterte said in a speech during the 116th commemoration of the Balangiga, Eastern Samar encounter between Filipino and American soldiers.

“And if I have a deposit outside of the Philippines, even just for a dollar, I will step down from the Presidency and you can kill me in a moment in the name of those who suffered for the greater good of what is now the Republic of the Philippines,” Duterte added.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th filed a plunder complaint against then Davao City Mayor Duterte before the Office of the Ombudsman on May 5, 2016, ahead of the national elections on May 9.

In his plunder complaint, Trillanes alleged that Duterte has P2 billion worth of hidden wealth and that Davao City spent P700 million for 11,000 “ghost employees.”

Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang confirmed that the Office of the Ombudsman was investigating the bank accounts of the Duterte family based on the complaint filed by Trillanes in May 2016.