Duterte has P2B in banks – Trillanes  

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th on Thursday claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte has about P2 billion in bank deposits. He said that he is willing to resign as member of the Philippine Senate if he is proven wrong.

Trillanes challenged the President to make good on his promise to open his bank accounts to the public.

According to the senator, it’s been nine months since the camp of Duterte has postponed the release of the President’s bank transactions following his allegations about the latter’s undeclared bank accounts. “

I am reiterating my challenge to President Duterte to release the transaction history of his bank accounts and if my allegations were proven wrong, I would immediately resign as senator,” Trillanes said.

He presented documents which he got from a concerned citizen showing that Duterte has more than P2 billion in deposits under his name.

Some members of the Duterte family also received a total of P120 million from Samuel “Sammy” Uy, a known campaign contributor of the former Davao City mayor, from 2011 to 2013. Jeff Antiporda