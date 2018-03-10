Duterte partner’s cousin named housing official

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed sacked commissioner of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) Melissa Avanceña Aradanas as deputy secretary general of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council.

The appointment papers of Aradanas, a cousin of Duterte’s partner Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña, were signed on March 7 and released on Friday.

Aradanas, who replaces Patrocinio Jude Esguerra 3rd, was among the five PCUP officials that the President had fired over corruption allegations.

Duterte, in a speech delivered on December 12, confirmed that he had removed Avanceña’s cousin, amid his resolve to dismiss government officials over a mere “whiff of corruption.”

The President fired PCUP chairman Terry Ridon and four commissioners — Aradanas, Joan Lagunda, Manuel Serra Jr. and Noe Indonto — for failing to meet regularly as a collegial body and for making unnecessary trips abroad.

“To think the office is an urban poor agency. I simply cannot understand why you had to be there at every powwow in the international scene,” Duterte said.

Apart from Aradanas, the President also appointed former Tarlac congresswoman Monica Prieto-Teodoro as his special envoy to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

She is the wife of former Defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro, who was Duterte’s first choice to lead the

Department of Defense under his administration but the latter turned down the offer.

Teodoro’s term as special emissary to the Unicef will expire on September 27, 2018.

Also appointed were Bruce Concepcion as special envoy on Transnational Crime, Nannette Dinopol as deputy administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority and Valfrie Tabian as acting director general of the Bureau of Corrections.