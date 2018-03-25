Duterte party eyes 5 senators from majority bloc in 12-man slate for 2019

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Sunday said that members of the majority bloc seeking re-election in the 2019 mid-term polls were being considered by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) to be part of its slate.

Pimentel, president of the PDP-Laban, made the clarification in reaction to a statement by Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito that some incumbent senators were disappointed because they were allegedly being excluded from the senatorial line-up of the administration party.

Pimentel said that aside from Ejercito, he would also push for the inclusion of Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe and Cynthia Villar into the PDP-Laban list.

“Everyone in the majority, so that will be six, including me. I will discuss this with the Speaker and finalize the list because we will only be needing 12 names in our senatorial slate,” the Senate president said in a radio interview over dzBB.

Pimentel said he would fight for the inclusion of the five majority senators who have been very supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte and his legislative agenda like free tuition, free irrigation, tax reform bill, and the Bangsamoro Basic Law, among others.

“They [senators]are not aware [about]what was happening [behind]closed doors. I am fighting for them except that right now we are still at a stage that we are entertaining party members first. Nothing is final yet,” said Pimentel.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Saturday said that PDP-Laban was also open to supporting non-party members willing to support federalism.

Pimentel said that since Alvarez announced that the party was willing to support non-PDP members, he may as well have announced candidates from other political parties whom he would like to be included in the line-up. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA