Duterte party names 6 senatorial bets for 2019 mid-term polls

THE Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has identified six of 12 possible candidates for its senatorial slate in the 2019 mid-term elections.

They are: Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas, and Representatives Alfredo Benitez, Carlo Nograles, Geraldine Roman and former Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Francis Tolentino.

“I will limit to those already party members as of today. We will try our best to come up with a complete 12-person slate,” Pimentel said through Viber.

“If we cannot come up with 12 then we are open to entering into coalition agreements with other parties. If incumbent re-electionist senators join the party then they will enjoy priority in inclusion in the slate,” he said.

Pimentel added: “I plan to ask (House) Speaker (Pantaleon) Alvarez to be the national campaign manager for the senatorial slate under the battlecry “12-0.” This is a ‘developing/evolving’ matter hence not final, not official. (It’s) just my personal preferences.”

The re-electionist senators belonging to other political parties but allied with President Rodrigo Duterte are Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara (Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino), Nancy Binay (United Nationalist Alliance), Joseph Victor Ejercito (Pwersa ng Masa), Grace Poe (Partido Galing at Puso) and Cynthia Villar (Nacionalista Party).

“SP (Senate President) Koko is convincing me to transfer to PDP. I’ll be going with them in their activities as guest and observer of the party. I might join them next year,” Ejercito said when asked whether he was considering to join the PDP-Laban.

Sought to comment on whether he was open to run under the PDP-Laban banner in 2019, Ejercito said, “Since I am with the majority that is a possibility. That is if I will still run (for the Senate in 2019). BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO