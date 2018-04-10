Duterte: PH stands with China in war vs criminality, drugs, terrorism

THE Philippines stands with China in its war against crime, drugs and terrorism, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday.

In his speech opening the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China, Duterte reiterated that the Philippines would remain “committed to interconnectivity, both in functional terms and in political engagement.”

“Bilaterally, the Philippines is showing how complex relations are not a bar to a positive and mutually beneficial engagement. With China, we stand together in the war on criminality and the illegal drug trade. We are shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism,” the President said.

“Make no mistake: There can be no progress without stability in Asia’s lands and waters,” he added.

Duterte also said that the Philippines has made “considerable headway” in improving the peace and order situation under his administration.

“To me, along with the illegal drug trade and terrorism, corruption is a pernicious and rotten social disease that devours my country,” he said.

The Duterte administration’s drug war has been the subject of criticism of various local and international human rights groups.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said it would start its “preliminary examination” on the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines under Duterte’s drug war.

China has showed support for the Philippines’ drug war and its withdrawal from ICC, saying the global tribunal should not be used as a “political tool.”

On March 14, Duterte declared the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.