Duterte plans to visit Kuwait despite OFW deployment row

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is planning to visit Kuwait amid the controversy surrounding the deaths of seven Filipino workers and alleged abuses committed against others in the Gulf state, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque confirmed that Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh extended the invitation during his meeting with the President in Malacañang on Wednesday night.

“It’s confidential… but since he (Duterte) already announced it, yes, then I can make confirmation. Although I was told I should not but the trip is in the offing to Kuwait,” Roque said during a press conference.

The Palace official did not provide details on when Duterte would visit Kuwait, but added that the President wanted to personally check on the situation of the Filipino workers there.

“I don’t know (the other details) because only the President met with the ambassador. No one was allowed in the room. I can only surmise that the invitation was made during the meeting,” Roque said.

“Kuwait wants to assure the President that Philippine nationals are protected in Kuwait and to see for himself,” he added.

Duterte ordered the suspension of deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait following the deaths of seven Filipinos there.

He had also said all Filipinos in Kuwait may as well go back home if another worker dies.

“One more incident about a woman, a Filipina being raped there, I’m going to stop, I’m going to ban,” Duterte said in a speech in late January.

“I’m sorry. The Filipinos there, you can all go home. Tutal kapag umalis kayong mga Filipino they will also be having a hell of a time adjusting there,” he added.

Duterte also said he did not want a quarrel with Kuwait, but he appealed to its government and other Arab nations to ensure that OFWs there were treated humanely.

On Monday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd announced that the Duterte administration was still considering whether or not it would “make the suspension a total ban or to lift it.”

There is an estimated 250,000 OFWs in Kuwait, 75 percent of them working as domestic helpers. CATHERINE VALENTE