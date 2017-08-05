PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte hit back at Sen. Grace Poe as she reminded him to be careful his language after he cursed former president Benigno Aquino 3rd for criticizing his war on drugs.

Speaking before troops in Marawi City on Friday, Duterte told Poe not to meddle in the issue between him and Aquino as the senator did not understand his position.

“Sabihin pa ni Grace na [Grace (Poe) said], ‘watch your mouth.’ You take care of your mouth, and I will take care of mine because my mouth is not for your mouth. Tahimik ka lang diyan kasi hindi mo naintindihan [Just shut up because you don’t understand] from where of I stand,” Duterte said in his speech.

Poe, in a media interview on Thursday, said she understood that cursing was part of the President’s “style,” but this may influence children to do the same.

“Style niya ‘yan pero siyempre ‘pag ikaw ay pinapakinggan ng mga bata eh gagayahin. Sang-ayon ba tayo dun [That has been his style. But of of course, as a public figure being heard by children, you might be emulated. Do we agree with that]?” the senator said.

Poe gave the advise after Duterte lashed out at his predecessor, calling him “g*go (a fool)”, after questioning the effectiveness of the current administration’s campaign against drugs.

On Tuesday, Aquino said his administration did not launch an all-out war but was able to reduce the number of illegal drug users.

During his speech in Marawi onFriday, Duterte admitted that he was insulted by Aquino’s remark, stressing that the former president should not have criticized the fight against illegal drugs, which he blamed for the armed conflict in Marawi City. CATHERINE S. VALENTE