Duterte praises ‘idol’ Kim Jong-un

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte had nothing but good words for North Korean leader Kim Joang-Un following his recent moves to end the long-running war with South Korea.

On Friday, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met and shook hands upon signing an agreement to end their dispute.

In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from Singapore, Duterte showered praises for Kim.

“You know, Kim Jong-Un, I now idolize him. He was pictured to be the bad boy of the community. But with one masterstroke, he is now the hero of everybody,” Duterte said.

“He appears to be amiable, jolly good fellow, and very accommodating. I hope he remains to be that way because nobody is really after him. Just a matter of historical divide which was created there [in Korea],” he added.

The President said he would like to meet the North Korean leader and congratulate him.

“I will tell him that I laud him, he knows [perfect]timing. Heroism is sometimes left to chance, otherwise it’s purposely timed. He knows [timing well],” Duterte said.

Last year, Duterte lashed out at Kim after Pyongyang tested its most powerful nuclear bomb.

“[Kim] is playing with dangerous toys and this crazy man, do not be fooled by his face, that chubby face that looks nice,” Duterte said.

“That son-of-a-whore maniac, if he makes a mistake then the Far East will become an arid land. It must be stopped, this nuclear war, because (if) a limited confrontation blows up here, I tell you the fallout, the soil, the resources. I don’t know what will happen to us. We won’t be able to plant anything productive,” Duterte added.

But with Kim’s move for denuclearization, Duterte said he can be friends with North Korea.

“[I would like it] if he considers me as a friend because there is less stress now in the Korean Peninsula. And maybe, just maybe, we can avoid a war which nobody can win anyway,” Duterte said.

“[If they did not agree on denuclearization,] they’ll start all of those things and [spread]to other countries. [A war] will involve China, Russia, against the others of the Western front. Then maybe you can say goodbye to planet Earth,” he added.