Duterte to protect NPA surrenderees

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed protection and assistance for New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who will surrender to government authorities.

He made the assurance during the presentation of two former NPA rebels who surrendered over the weekend at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City.

“The Chief Executive pledged that NPA surrenderees would be welcomed and accepted; assured the rebel returnees of the government’s protection and assistance as they begin to immerse in the civilian way of life,” the Palace said in a statement on Sunday.

The President also thanked the former rebels for laying down their arms and appealed for their support to the Duterte administration.

Each of the former rebels was given a transitory housing unit, cash and financial assistance, food packs and a smartphone.

The President first made the call to the NPA to lay down their arms in exchange for jobs back in November.

At that time, the President made the pitch in connection with the initiative of his daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte, to localize the peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF)—the umbrella group of all communist organizations in the country – in Davao City.

The mayor said in July 2017 that she had an obligation to pursue a just and lasting peace and that the localized peace process would be comprised of the City Social Services and Development Office from the city government and representatives from the private sector “capable of offering alternatives to the rebels,” such as providing livelihood and employment.

The Duterte administration last year called off peace negotiations with the NDF because of the communists’ supposed violation of a ceasefire agreement and attack on a presidential convoy.