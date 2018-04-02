Duterte ‘racing against time’ on BBL

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he was “racing against time” to have the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) passed in Congress.

In his speech during an event for land reform beneficiaries in Sultan Kudarat, Duterte said the measure should be passed this year as “agreed upon.”

“I am racing against time. The MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) is in a hurry and has placed on us the burden of a timeline. And I have agreed to that period. I gave my solemn promise and I assure you I am working hard to meet the deadline,” he said.

Duterte also said he would make sure that when the BBL is passed, “justice is applied everyday and fairness is observed.”

He said he will seek a meeting with Moro National Liberation Front (MILF) founding chairman Nur Misuari, who is against the proposed BBL and wants the government to honor the 1996 final peace agreement, which led to the creation of current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Misuari’s MNLF faction has said the peace agreement has yet to be fully implemented.

“This week, I will be in conference with everybody and after that, I will go back to maybe Jolo to talk to Misuari again if we can come up with an arrangement to arrive at a lasting peace,” Duterte said.

The President met with leaders of the MILF, members of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) and the government peace negotiating panel on March 27 in Davao City, a day after he called for a dialogue with Moro leaders over the BBL.

During the meeting, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said Duterte vowed to relay to the Senate and House of Representatives his desire for the passage of the BBL that is compliant with the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro and “as close as possible” to the new draft submitted by the BTC.

The BBL aims to end decades of conflict in Mindanao by creating a political entity that would replace the ARMM.

