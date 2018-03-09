Duterte: Raffle off my grave at Libingan

TARLAC: President Rodrigo Duterte has offered his grave at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes’ Cemetery) in Taguig City to be raffled off upon his death and given to another Filipino.

“I can decide to raffle off my space at the Libingan for you,” he said, to the delight of the crowd, in his speech during the 145th founding anniversary of Tarlac province and the 2nd Kanlahi Festival here.

Duterte made the remark as he showed dismay with his critics on his decision to allow former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried in the cemetery for soldiers and high government officials.

He said the law states only one of the two criteria for a person to be buried at the Libingan–a former soldier or president of the country.

“Marcos had both qualifications. If they want to review his record and stint as a soldier, then they can do it, but they cannot deny that he was a former president,” Duterte noted.

He did name the critics, however.