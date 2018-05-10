Duterte raises benefits for public, private-sector workers

EMPLOYEES in the private and public sectors can now expect better compensation benefits following the issuance of Executive Order (EO) 54 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

In the EO signed on May 8 Duterte said the State “affirms labor as a primary social economic force” and “undertakes to protect the rights of workers and promote their welfare.”

“The need to continually improve benefits under the Employees’ Compensation Program (ECP) to make them more responsive to the welfare and development needs of occupationally disabled workers,” Duterte said in his order.

Under EO 54, Duterte approved a P1,150 across the board increase in employees’ compensation monthly disability pension for all EC permanent disability pensioners and qualified beneficiaries in the public sector, effective January 2017.

“The SSS shall continue to implement the minimum EC Monthly Disability and Survivorship pension in the private sector, which no case shall be less than P2,000,” the EO said.

In the order, the President noted that Letter of Instruction (LOI) provides that every time the Social Security System (SSS) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) increase monthly income benefits for non-work-related contingencies, such increase shall be automatically and simultaneously be applicable to the monthly income benefits for employment-related contingencies so as to maintain the 15 percent and 15 percent differentials for SSS and GSIS pensioners, respectively.

In January 2017, the SSS increased its monthly income benefits to P1,000 and in 1990, granted 100 percent entitlement to primary beneficiaries of deceased permanent total disability pensioners in the private sector.

“The results of the actuarial studies of the SSS and the GSIS show that the State Insurance Fund (SIF) can finance the increase without affecting the stability of the SIF and without requiring additional contributions,” the order read.

The order also stated that the SSS shall continue to grant the entitlement of primary beneficiaries of deceased Permanent Total Disability (PTD) in the private sector from 80 percent to 100 percent of the PTD pensioner’s monthly pension.

“The amount of career’s allowance granted to EC permanent disability pensioners in the public and private sector is hereby increased from P575 to 1,000 per month,” the EO read.

Meanwhile, the amount of reimbursement for professional fees of physicians under the EC medical benefits for employees in the private sector was also increased. CATHERINE S. VALENTE