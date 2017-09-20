Duterte raises bounty for ‘ninja cops’ to P3M

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has raised the bounty for the head of “ninja cops” to P3 million.

“Wala namang nahuli na ninja cops. I’m raising the ante to P3-million per head,” the President said in his speech during the conferment ceremony of 2017 Outstanding Government Workers in Malacañang.

In August 2016, Duterte offered a P2-million reward to those who could give information that would lead to the capture of seven “ninja cops,” dead or alive.

According to the President, “ninja” cops are those who re-sell illegal drugs seized in police operations and protect drug syndicates while still active in service. CATHERINE S. VALENTE