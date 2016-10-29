Duterte to reappoint ‘bypassed’ Cabinet execs

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will reappoint 15 members of his Cabinet who failed to get the nod of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA), a Palace official said on Saturday.

Bypassing appointees takes place when Congress adjourns session or goes on recess without the CA approving the appointments. The legislature is on a two-week All Saints’ Day break.

“They failed to make it before the recess, so they will be reappointed,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a text message.

Those who were bypassed were Secretaries Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd of Justice, Leonor Briones of Education, Fortunato de la Peña of Science and Technology, Ramon Lopez of Trade and Industry, Regina Paz Lopez of Environment and Natural Resources, Rafael Mariano of Agrarian Reform, Ernesto Pernia of Socioeconomic Planning, Emmanuel Piñol of agriculture, Rodolfo Salalima of Information and Communications Technology, Ismael Sueno of Interior and Local Government, Judy Taguiwalo of Social Welfare and Development, Wanda Corazon Teo of Tourism, Arthur Tugade of Transportation, Paulyn Jean Obial of Health and Perfecto Yasay Jr. of Foreign Affairs.

Seven Cabinet members have been confirmed: Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Benjamin Diokno of Budget and Management, Martin Andanar of Communications, Carlos Dominguez 3rd of Finance, Silvestre Bello 3rd of Labor and Employment, Alfonso Cusi of Energy and Delfin Lorenzana of National Defense.

Also bypassed were several ambassadors, most of them political appointees, including journalist Teodoro Locsin Jr. who was named the country’s representative to the United Nations in New York.