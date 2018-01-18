Duterte reappoints Abas as Comelec chairman

President Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed Sheriff Abas as chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Duterte issued an ad interim appointment after the Commission on Appointments (CA) did not act on Abas’ appointment before Congress adjourned for the holidays in December.

Based on his appointment paper dated January 16, Abas will serve as Comelec chief until February 2, 2022.

Abas was appointed on November 22 to replace Andres Bautista, who resigned amid allegations of hidden wealth.

Before his appointment to the poll body, Abas was the acting assistant regional director of the Civil Service Commission in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Abas, a nephew of Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Mohagher Iqbal, was appointed to the Comelec by former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd in 2015.

Ready

Abas’ reappointment came as the poll body starts preparing for the holding of the synchronized barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections set in May.

The Comelec en banc has approved Resolution 0246 prescribing the calendar of activities and periods of prohibited acts in connection with the May 14, 2018 village and youth polls.

Under the resolution, the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) will start on April 14 and ends on April 20. The campaign period will be from May 4 to May 12. Campaigning is prohibited on the eve of election day, May 13.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez on Wednesday said that during campaign period, making any donation or gift in cash or in kind is prohibited, as well as appointing or using special policemen or confidential agents; construction or maintenance of barangay funded roads and bridges; appointment or hiring of new employees, creation of new position, promotion, giving of salary increases, remuneration or privileges, among others.

During the election period, the commission prohibits the alteration of precincts or establishment of new precincts; carrying of firearms or other deadly weapons; use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates; transfer of officers and employees in the civil service; and suspension of any elective local officer.

Jimenez said the twin polls will be held on May 14 unless Congress comes out with a law postponing the elections anew.

The twin polls was originally scheduled to be held on October 2016 but was postponed to October 2017, and to May 14, 2018.

WITH WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL