Duterte reassigns 2 Customs execs linked to ‘shabu’ mess to transport

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte reappointed to another government agency two former Customs officials who resigned after they were linked to the entry of P6.4 billion “shabu” in the country.

Gerardo Gambala and Milo Maestrocampo were reassigned to the Department of Transportation (DOTr). Their appointment papers were signed on November 6 but released to the media on Friday.

Gambala, former deputy Customs Commissioner, was appointed Assistant Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) while Maestrocampo, former BoC’s Import Assessment Services director, was designated as DOTr’s Office of the Transportation Security Director.