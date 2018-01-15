Duterte receives, will accept Licuanan resignation — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte received the resignation of Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chairperson Patricia Licuanan, Malacanang said on Monday.

“I wish to announce that the President has received the resignation of CHEd chairperson Licuanan and it will be accepted by the President,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a press conference.

Licuanan announced her resignation on Monday after receiving a call from Malacanang.

She claimed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea phoned her over the weekend asking her to step down ahead of the expiration of her term in July 2018.

But Roque said he has no information about Medialdea calling her up and asking her to resign.

Licuanan was appointed by then president Benigno Aquino 3rd as CHEd chairperson.

In December 2016, President Duterte banned Licuanan from attending all Cabinet meetings. CATHERINE S. VALENTE