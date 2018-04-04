Duterte renews peace talks offer to communists

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has renewed his offer of peace talks with communists on condition that the rebel group would stop violence and extortion.

In his speech during the inauguration of Lisap Bridge in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday, Duterte said he would resume talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) as long as its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), would stop its series of attacks and collection of “revolutionary taxes.”

“I’d like to address myself first to the NPA. Alam mo hindi tayo magkalaban. Gusto ko mang lumaban eh ang puso ko sinasabi niya ang kapwa mo Pilipino pinapatay mo (You know, we’re not enemies. Even though I want to fight you, my heart says I could not kill my fellow Filipinos)… Let’s talk about peace and stop killing,” Duterte said.

“Pwede tayong mag-usap. Hintuan ninyo ang revolutionary government, huwag na kayong mag-sunog in the name of taxation kasi kakaawa ‘yung mga negosyante,” he said.

(We can talk. Stop the establishment of revolutionary government. Do not torch properties in the name of taxation because the businessmen suffer.)

Duterte made the statement after suspected NPA members torched heavy equipment in far-flung villages in his hometown of Davao City during Holy Week.

The President apparently changed his mind even after he had repeatedly said in his previous impromptu speeches there would no longer be a peace dialogue between the government and the communists.

Referring to rebels as his friends, Duterte said he was ready to subsidize the peace talks as long as they would agree to a ceasefire.

“You stop immediately, you and I ceasefire tayo. Ni walang isang putok, maski labintador (No single shot, not even firecracker) and I would be happy,” Duterte said.

“I will subsidize the peace process. Ako ‘yung babayad ng hotel, ako ‘yung babayad ng gastos ninyo (I can pay for the hotels and everything you need),” he added.

Recognizing the rebels’ support to his presidential candidacy, the President said that he did not want any more killings and Filipinos fighting with each other.

“Sa totoo lang. Wala akong galit sa inyo. Wala akong galit sa… Alam ko, naintindihan ko kayo. Kaya nga sinuportahan ninyo ako (Frankly speaking, I want peace under my watch. I do not hold [a]grudge against you. I understand you. That’s why you supported me),” Duterte said.

“But you know there is always a time to stop. As there is always a time to fight and die, there is always a time, Sabi nga ng Ecclesiastes, ‘A time to live and be productive… I am ready. First thing is we should stop killing each other. Then if we can have peace,” he added.

Fidel Agcaoili, chief negotiator of the National Democratic Front (NDF), on Monday said the communist insurgents were open to resuming talks, as long as there are “no preconditions.”

But Secretary Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the peace process, has said that the presence of an “enabling environment” would be the “sole determining factor” for the resumption of the talks.

Duterte scrapped the negotiations in November 2017, citing continued attacks by the rebels on government troops and civilians despite ongoing talks.

A month later, the President issued a proclamation classifying the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the government petition asking the court to declare CPP-NPA as terrorists groups would not be affected by Duterte’s latest pronouncement.

“For now, that statement by the President, which is premised on certain preconditions will not affect in any way the pending petition for the proscription of certain individuals as terrorists or violators of the Human Security Act,” Guevarra told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Unang-una, wala pa naman ‘yung mga pag-uusap na ‘yun, hindi pa naman ‘yun nangyayari at mayroon kasing mga (First of all, there’s no talks yet, it’s not yet happening and there are) standards or criteria under the law itself, Human Security Act, which is basically our anti-terrorism law na magsasabi kung ang isang individual o ang isang grupo o pangkat ay masasabi nga natin na isang terrorist group (which states if an individual or a group can be considered as a terrorist group),” he added.

As to NDF consultants who were temporarily released from detention to participate in the peace talks, Guevarra said, “For as long as the legal requirements under the Human Security Act are met, then the government will pursue its proscription action against these people, regardless of the fact that coincidentally, they are supposed to be ‘consultants’ in the peace process.”

Asked what prompted Duterte to change his mind about the resumption of talks with the communist rebels, Guevarra said the President “always keeps an open mind regarding this matter.”

“Ang alam ko naman ay ang pangkalahatang kapayapaan, pangmatagalang kapayapaan ay nasa kanyang isip lagi at kung makakatulong ang pagri-reopen ng peace talks, why not (What I know, overall peace, long lasting peace is on the President’s mind and the resumption of peace talks helps, why not)?” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE