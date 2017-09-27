Duterte renews tirades against TV network boss ‘Gabby Concepcion’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte renewed his attacks against the big boss of a major television network, accusing him of allegedly swindling him of P2.8 million worth of unaired campaign advertisements during the May 2016 elections.

“You, Gabby Concepcion. You are after the money. P#@%$^% I@$ ka (You son of a bitch). That’s true,” Duterte said at the 120th anniversary celebration of the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday night.

But while it is true that the head of ABS-CBN is named Gabby, his family name isn’t Concepcion.

And Duterte apparently corrected himself in his next statement as he said:

“I know, because when I ran for President, not a lot of people donated money for my campaign. So last minute…you listen, Gabby Lopez. I placed an advertisement [in ABS-CBN. You accepted my P2 million and you never showed my advertisement.”

“You accept my money with nothing to show for it. You keep on receiving money in the name of greed. And yet you talk as if…you talk trash of the government…paint us as corrupt. Excuse me. I am not that kind. I would not have survived,” said Duterte.

The President said that prior to raising P2 million for his campaign advertisements for television, he did not have enough money and as a result, did not have campaign advertisements aired in between the presidential debates hosted by the three broadcast giants: ABS-CBN, GMA and TV 5.

“You remember the Presidential debates? When a candidate’s propaganda is aired in between the telecast [of the debate]? I didn’t have that because I don’t have money for it,” Duterte said.

The President has repeatedly accused the ABS-CBN executive about the unaired campaign advertisements. He has yet to respond to the allegation.

Gabby Lopez is Chairman Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez 3rd. His family is not new to incurring the ire of presidents, as his father, the late Eugenio “Geny” Lopez 2nd, openly fought then president Ferdinand Marcos who ordered his detention, along with other opposition leaders, when he declared Martial Law on Sept. 21, 1972.

The TV network resumed operations in 1987 when Marcos was ousted via popular revolt in 1986.

Marcos’s successor Corazon Aquino, widow of Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr., and a friend of the Lopezes, facilitated the return of the family assets, including ABS-CBN, that the former president had seized.

Gabby Concepcion is a veteran actor and ex-husband of actress Sharon Cuneta, now married to Sen. Francis Pangilinan of the Liberal Party. LlANESCA T. PANTI