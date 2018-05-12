Duterte reports more cash, net worth up 4%

President Rodrigo Duterte has reported a four-percent increase in net worth to P28.5 million as of year-end 2017.

His net worth grew by P1,111,458.63 from P27.4 million as of year-end 2016, based on his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth as of December 31, 2016 and his SALN as of December 31, 2017.

This hike in net worth stemmed from a rise in Duterte’s cash on hand/bank, which shot up by P911,458.63, and a P200,000 decrease in his liabilities.

The President’s assets totaled P29,340,321.07, based on his SALN for 2017, which was submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman on April 26, 2018.

Among the assets were pieces of property in Davao City: four residential lots purchased in 1996, a residential lot bought in 1997 and two residential lots purchased in 1999.

Duterte also listed a “Lot & House” in Davao City that was bought in 1998 and a “Lot & House” also in Davao City that was purchased in 2008.

His personal pieces of property included a Volks Sedan acquired in 1978 for P40,000; a Toyota Rav 4 acquired in 1996 for P800,000; cash on hand/bank worth P19,365,321.07; household appliances and furniture worth P350,000; jewelry worth P300,000; investments worth P2.5 million; and other personal pieces of property worth P1.5 million.

He also listed pieces of property under the name of daughter Veronica including a residential lot, a “Lot & House,” another “Lot & House” and two agricultural lots, all in Davao City.

Meanwhile, the President disclosed P800,000 in liabilities–a loan from campaign donor Samuel Uy.

His net worth was computed by deducting his total liabilities (P800,000) from his total assets (P29.34 million).

Duterte declared in his SALN for 2017 that he has neither business interest nor financial connection.

He listed names of his relatives who were in the government service in 2017, namely, his son Paolo Duterte, who resigned as Davao City vice mayor in December 2017; Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, his daughter; Davao City Councilor January Duterte, his daughter-in-law; his brother Benjamin Duterte, private secretary at the Davao City Mayor’s Office; Administrative Officer I Wilfrido Villarica of the Davao city council, his nephew; and Villarica’s wife Jean, auxiliary worker at the Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

A SALN is a declaration made under oath of assets (lands, houses, cash), liabilities (personal or institutional loans) and business and financial interests of a government official or employee, of his or her spouse and of his or her unmarried children under 18 years old who are living in their parents’ household.

Under the law, all government officials and employees must submit their SALN within 30 days after they assume office and then on or before April 30 of every year and within 30 days after they separate from the service.