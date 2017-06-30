President Rodrigo Duterte prefers not to interfere with China’s investigation into the alleged corruption involvement of a Chinese billionaire who funded the Philippines’ mega drug rehabilitation center.

Speaking to reporters, Duterte said he still appreciated Chinese tycoon Huang Rulun’s donation for his government’s anti-illegal drug efforts, but would not meddle with China’s “domestic affairs.”

“Ayaw ko makialam diyan [I don’t want to interfere there],” the President said during the Thursday’s media interview at a police camp in Davao City.

Duterte said he knew Huang to be among the richest Chinese and one who has been “kind” to Filipinos.

“He’s a multibillionaire. He has 20 hotels. I would not comment on the domestic affairs of China, especially [on]one who has been kind to us,” he said.

The President added that Huang did not ask for anything in return from him after he donated a mega drug rehabilitation facility to the Philippines.

“He just wanted to be of service to his fellowmen…What I know of really because I was there and I was asking everybody, he’s a billionaire. He’s one of the richest man in [China].bI would not venture any statement because people might not like it actually,” he said.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa tulong niya [I am thankful for his help],” Duterte added.

A report by Financial Times said Huang was facing investigation by Beijing for alleged bribery.

Huang, a Chinese real estate billionaire, has donated P1.4 billion for the construction of the 100-square-meter mega drug treatment and rehabilitation center at a military camp in Laur, Nueva Ecija.