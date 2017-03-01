Duterte returns Clark airport agency to BCDA

President Rodrigo Duterte has turned over Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The President signed Executive Order (EO) 14 on February 28 that seeks to restructure the CIAC from being an attached agency of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to a subsidiary of the BCDA.

Duterte said the return of CIAC under BCDA is meant “to ensure the development of the CCAC [Clark Civil Aviation Complex] remains parallel with the development of the CFZ [Clark Freeport Zone] as a premier investment and promotion destination.”

“There is a need to facilitate the full development of the Clark International Airport as a major and alternative getaway to and from the Philippines to achieve economic efficiency and support the development thrust of the government,” the President said.

“The DOTr is hereby ordered to facilitate the transfer and conveyance of the share currently owned by the Republic of the Philippines, as well as those shares held in the name of its nominee stockholders, in favor of BCDA and its nominees,” the order read.

“Any delay in the execution of such documents of transfer and conveyance of the shares of stock of CIAC shall not, in any event, delay, hinder or deter the immediate exercise of ownership rights over CIAC by BCDA,” it added.

The EO, however, provided that the DOTr would maintain its policy supervision and operational control over the CIAC. CATHERINE S. VALENTE