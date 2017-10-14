Duterte revives plan to declare ‘revolutionary’ govt

President Rodrigo Duterte has warned anew that he would declare a revolutionary government if the opposition continues with supposed destabilization efforts against his government.

In an interview aired over state-run PTV on Friday, Duterte said such declaration was a way to stop what he described were concerted efforts by the communists and the opposition Liberal Party to oust him from office.

“I am concerned because kapag mag-giyera na, hahabulin ko talaga lahat (if there would war, I will go after them), including the NDF. If I will declare martial law which I’m not… But if I will declare a revolutionary government, arestado kayong lahat (all will be arrested). Hindi ako nananakot (I’m not scaring you). Just remember that,” Duterte said.

The NDF refers to the National Democratic Front, the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The President said he preferred a revolutionary government instead of declaring martial law.

He said it could be the same revolutionary government led by Corazon “Cory” Aquino, which exercised wide executive and legislative powers, shortly after the ouster of Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

“Kapag ang destabilization ninyo patagilid na at medyo magulo na, I will not hesitate to declare a revolutionary government until the end of my term. And I will arrest all of you and we can go to a full-scale war against the Reds,” the President added.

Duterte earlier claimed that the Liberal Party and the communist insurgents have joined forces to destabilize the government and eventually remove him from office.

In July, Duterte scrapped the peace negotiations with the communist group following a string of attacks launched by the New People’s Army, its armed wing, against government troops.

The Communist Party had also ordered rebel forces to resist the declaration of martial law in Mindanao after the terrorist siege of Marawi City, earning the President’s ire.

The President was confident the military would stick with him amid the supposed destabilization efforts.

“The military knew that the Communist Party was the one initiating those destabilization efforts,” he said.