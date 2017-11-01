Duterte rewards Marawi soldiers with Japan, Hong Kong vacations

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte rewarded some soldiers and officers who neutralized Maute terrorists in Marawi City with vacations in Japan and Hongkong.

The President said he brought at least 17 battalion commanders in Tokyo while the female soldiers were having a vacation in Hongkong.

“The one I went to Tokyo with are the top commanders. I invited them [to come with me]for a respite. They don’t need go to Hongkong with the ladies. That would be trouble,” Duterte said.

“The ladies are already there [in Hongkong],” Duterte added.

The President said that airline company Cebu Pacific shouldered the airfare, pocket money and hotel accommodations of the female troops. He personally paid for the hotel accommodation, plane fare and pocket money of the battalion commanders who vacationed in Japan.

Duterte did not say how the soldiers and officers were chosen.

The Marawi conflict ended after five months of intense fighting between government forces and the IS-inspired Maute group, leaving over a hundred soldiers, at least 47 civilians and around 800 terrorists dead and displacing over 500,000 residents.

Duterte declared martial law in the entire Mindanao last May 23 to stop the alleged rebellion staged by the terrorists who sought to establish a caliphate. LLANESCA T. PANTI

