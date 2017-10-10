Duterte sacks 2 police ‘narco-generals’ for negligence

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the dismissal of two police officials tagged as protectors of drug lords, Malacañang announced on Monday.

Advertisements

In a news conference, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said Police Director Joel Pagdilao and Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio deliberately refused to perform their duties that resulted in the proliferation of the illegal drug trade in their jurisdictions.

Abella said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed the dismissal order on October 5.

“A decision signed by the Executive Secretary last Thursday, has found Police Chief Supt. Edgardo G. Tinio and Police Director Joel Pagdilao of the Philippine National Police administratively liable for serious neglect of duty and serious irregularity in the performance of duty, and have been duly dismissed,” Abella told reporters.

“Evidence shows that both generals deliberately refused, without cause, to perform their duties as police officers resulting in the proliferation of the drug trade in their areas of jurisdiction. Thus, the President’s decision,” he added.

Duterte gave the directive more than a year after he linked Pagdilao and Tinio to the drug trade. Pagdilao and Tinio were both former chiefs of the Quezon City Police District.

They were among the first victims of Duterte’s name-and-shame campaign, along with Chief Supt. Bernardo Diaz and retired deputy director general Marcelino Garbo and chief superintendent Vicente Loot.

All five police generals Duterte publicly named in his speech in July 2016 denied the President’s accusations.

In August 2016, the National Police Commission found probable cause to file administrative cases against Pagdilao and Tinio.

Abella said the government had yet to determine whether criminal charges would be filed against Pagdilao and Tinio.

“As far as I know, these are administrative charges only and that they have been let go. We’re not yet privy whether there is enough evidence to file criminal charges against them,” he said.

Abella said Duterte had also ordered the dismissal of Supt. Lito Cabamongan, who was caught during an alleged pot session at Everlasting Village in Talon 4, Las Piñas City.

“The dismissal from service of Police Supt. Lito Cabamongan, head of the Alabang satellite office of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory, highlights the efforts to rid the ranks of misfits and scalawags that destroy the integrity of the entire organization,” Abella said.