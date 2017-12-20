Duterte sacks DAP chief as employees welcome ‘best Christmas gift’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has fired the head of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) effective immediately in what its employees considered as the “best Christmas gift” by the Chief Executive.

In a letter dated December 18, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, it did not say why Elba Cruz was being relieved of her duties except to say that she has been on holdover capacity since July 2016.

At the same time, Cruz was directed to “turn over all official documents, papers, and properties in her possession to the proper office of DAP to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services.”

The DAP Personnel Association accused Cruz of:

* unauthorized organizational restructuring of the DAP that has resulted in additional costs and displacement of permanent Civil Service Commission (CSC) appointees;

* designating non-plantilla personnel to supervise plantilla personnel;

* arbitrary and forced personnel movements tantamount to constructive dismissal, appointing of personnel lacking in qualifications as set by the CSC;

* and threatening to remove employees and personnel and to silence anyone who question her policies and actions through mass termination or non-renewal of their appointments and service agreements;

* frequent travelling abroad — once every month — for the last three months.

The association described Cruz’s firing as the “best Christmas gift.” LLANESCA T. PANTI