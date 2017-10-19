Duterte sacks DBM undersecretary

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday sacked an undersecretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) over alleged corruption.

In a speech during the 43rd Philippine Business Conference and Expo, Duterte said he will not tolerate corruption in government.

“Didn’t I tell you I do not like corruption? I just fired the Undersecretary of DBM. He was lucky because there were so many people. I wanted to slap him,” he said.

“I fired him for corruption,” he added.

This was not the first time Duterte announced to the public his decision to remove his government officials who figure in corruption.

The President also revealed that he fired three employees of his office for influence peddling.

Duterte has repeatedly said he would fire government officials even with just a “whiff” of corruption.

On Wednesday night, the President said he dismissed a high-ranking government official, though he did not give the official’s name.

“I fired a high government official today. I will not mention his name because I do not want to shame the family,” Duterte said in a speech during the 7th anniversary celebration of the public service show, “Buhay OFW,” at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay.

In March, Peter Laviña was sacked as administrator of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) amid accusations that he pocketed money from NIA funds.

“I’d just like to do something during my term. I’ve always believed that what was really pulling down the country was corruption,” he said.

The President also fired Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno in connection with the questionable purchase of firetrucks from an Austrian firm.

Sueno maintained he was not corrupt and said the President may have been fed wrong information. CATHERINE VALENTE

CV/CC