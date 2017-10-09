Duterte satisfaction rating plummets

President Rodrigo Duterte’s satisfaction rating dropped to 48 percent, down by 18 points from his 66 percent rating in June, a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed Sunday.

The SWS poll, conducted from September 23 to 27, 2017, found that 67 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with the President’s performance, while 19 percent were dissatisfied.

The undecided was at 14 percent.

The biggest drop was in the Visayas, where Duterte’s net satisfaction rating plummeted by 30 points.

His net satisfaction score also fell in Balance Luzon by 22 points, as well as in Metro Manila, by 19 points. The President’s net satisfaction score in Mindanao, his hometown, stayed steady at 76 percent.

Duterte’s satisfaction rating also went down among the poorer segment of society. He scored 49 percent or 17 points lower than his 66 percent score in June 2017 in Class D. His performance was worst in Class E with a mere 35 percent or 32 points lower than his June rating of 67 percent.

The President, however, maintained his satisfaction rating in class ABC at 57 percent, just slightly lower than his 59 percent score on June.

Less trustworthy

The President’s trust rating also declined by double digits at 61 percent (good) from the 75 percent (excellent) in June.

The SWS said 73 percent of those surveyed had much trust in the President, while 12 percent who had little trust in him.

This was the first time that Duterte’s trust rating dropped since he assumed his post.

The non-commissioned survey released on Sunday was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults aged 18 years old and above nationwide. Of those surveyed, 600 were in Balance Luzon, while 300 people each was allocated for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.