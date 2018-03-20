Duterte, Saudi prince vow to strengthen ties

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Prince, who is also the Minister of Interior, re-affirmed the importance of the Philippines to the Middle Eastern country.

“The Prince conveyed the deep respect of the Saudi King for the President’s strong and decisive action that led to the liberation of Marawi from extremists and terrorists,” Roque told reporters.

“The Prince conveyed the readiness of KSA to combat violent extremism and terrorism,” he added.

Duterte meanwhile re-affirmed the commitment of the Philippines to “defeat and break” the backbone of terrorism and violent extremism. He also stressed the need to expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in security, trade and investment, as well as in promoting the rights, safety and well-being of Filipinos.

The two also addressed issues in law enforcement, peace and order and security.

Roque said the President and he Prince had “very warm and cordial” talks.

“The Prince conveyed the personal and warm wishes of His Majesty and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the President,” Roque said.

The Prince arrived in Manila on Saturday. He was welcomed by Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the Philippines Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Bussairy, Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año, Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto, Office of Middle East and African Affairs (OMEAA) Hjaaycelyn Quintana, and Philippine Air Force Commanding General Galileo Gerard Kintanar, Jr.