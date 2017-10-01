Duterte says bank deposits won’t reach P40M but family not ‘dirt poor’

(Editor’s Note: Reposting article to correct first break)



PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte assured the public over the weekend that he was not corrupt.

He said, however, that while his bank deposits would not even reach P40 million, his family was not “dirt poor.”

The President, in a speech before fellow lawyers in his hometown of Davao City on Saturday night, argued that the Ombudsman’s office, which will investigate his and his family’s wealth would not have a hard time checking on his bank accounts since it could be traced to Insular Bank of Asia and America (IBAA).

The money, Duterte said, was from an out of court settlement case involving him and his brothers, as well as income from the family’s ice plant and lumber business.

“You will be lucky if you find P40 million. For those who are from Davao, are we really that poor? You can trace it in [the]IBAA. You’ll find the first million there. All of my salary as a mayor is in Landbank, and it won’t reach P40 million. Go ahead and look,” Duterte said.

The President said that he even purchased a small house called House of Hope to serve as shelter for children with cancer.

“Bakit, anong akala mo sa amin? (What do you think of us) I hate to say it, anong akala mo sa amin pobre? Baka sabihin niyo pobre talaga… T#@())$@(*(%. Kayong taga-Davao, alam man ninyo ‘yan.

(Do you think we are dirt poor? You say we are dirt poor. Son of a bitch. Those from Davao, you know all of these),” Duterte said.

“I die with a bad reputation, fine. I die with a good reputation, fine. But I will never engage in corruption. I don’t have anything to do with that. I could not have survived 22 years [in public service]if the people of Davao knew that I was a thief,” Duterte added.

The President said in a speech last June that he also had his share of stolen loot out of government coffers but spent them all. This week, he admitted to bribing investigators from the Office of the Ombudsman in exchange for the dismissal of what he claimed were flimsy complaints lodged against government officials. He did not name them. LLANESCA T. PANTI