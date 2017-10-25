Duterte security adviser backs martial law until end of 2017

NATIONAL Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon is in favor of keeping martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2017 even after the defeat of the terrorist Maute group in Marawi City.

Esperon, a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the government could not let its guard down at this point, considering the presence of radicalized and terrorist groups like the Abu Sayaff and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Mindanao.

“Martial law is until December 31, and I would like it to stay that way because while combat operations are over, there is a possibility that there are elements who would like to carry on [with what Maute group did],” Esperon told reporters on the sidelines of the turnover of 5,000 AK-74 assault rifles and 20 military trucks from Russia to the Philippines held at the Port Area, in Manila on Wednesday.

“Of course, the dream is to resolve all [of]these threats, so we can shepherd the peace process with the MILF, MNLF and even the NDF, provided that they agree to [the]terms of a respectable peace process,” Esperon added.

MILF is the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, while MNLF is the Moro National Liberation Front. Both the MILF and MNLF inked peace agreements with the government in 2014 and 1996, respectively. The implementation of the MILF peace agreement has yet to be fully realized. LLANESCA T. PANTI