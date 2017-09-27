Duterte security official found dead in Palace compound

An official of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) was found dead on Tuesday at the PSG Complex inside Malacañang Park, according to the head of President Rodrigo Duterte’s security.

Maj. Harim Gonzaga was found dead by his wife in his quarters at 8:50 a.m., PSG chief Lope Dagoy said in a news conference.

Gonzaga, 37, had a gunshot wound on his chest from a Norinco .45 caliber pistol, Dagoy said, quoting scene of the crime operatives (SOCO).

“She (Gonzaga’s wife) immediately directed the PNP (Philippine National Police), under PSG, to call for SOCO to conduct the immediate investigation on the cause of the incident,” Dagoy told reporters.

“The injury is located at his heart and the ammo pierced behind, at the back of his left shoulder,” the PSG commander added.

Dagoy said the PSG did not want to speculate on the cause of Gonzaga’s death but he noted there were no indications of foul play or struggle.

“We really cannot speculate. It’s really hard to say that was a suicide when we do not have all the data to make such conclusion. It can also be an accident but we leave it up to SOCO,” he said.

“When I saw him inside his room, there were no signs of struggle,” he added.

Dagoy said Gonzaga’s wife, who is part of the presidential escort team, said she and Gonzaga did not have a major fight recently. But the wife said Gonzaga had complained of his workload.

Dagoy said: “I’m not directly dealing with him… But I see him every now and then. He’s okay and very diligent at work.”

The PSG commander said he informed Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go of the incident.

Duterte was most likely inside Bahay Pagbabago, near the PSG quarters, when the incident occurred.

“Yes, I presume the President was there but his place was far from the area where the incident occurred,” Dagoy said.