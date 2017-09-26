Duterte security official found dead in Palace compound

AN official of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) was found dead on Tuesday at the PSG Complex inside Malacanang Park, according to the head of President Rodrigo Duterte’s security.

The wife of Major Harim Gonzaga found him in his quarters. He had a gunshot wound on his chest from a .45 caliber, according to Lope Dagoy, quoting the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

“We called SOCO to investigate the incident,” Dagoy said in a press conference, adding that he cannot say whether the death of the PSG official was a suicide.

”We hope SOCO will complete investigation soon,” said Dagoy.

”I believe the President has been informed of the incident,” he said.

Gonzaga’s body was brought to a funeral home. CATHERINE VALENTE

