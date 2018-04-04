Duterte, Senate, Bangsamoro to meet over timetable for BBL passage

SENATE leaders will meet with President Rodrigo Duterte and members of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission to discuss the timetable for the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) on Wednesday.

This was according to Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd who said that he and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd were invited to the Palace to talk about the BBL which is pending on second reading at the Senate.

“Most probably we will discuss the timetable for BBL that is why those who were invited were just me and the Senate president,” Sotto said in an interview with reporters.

The President, according to Secretary Adelino Sitoy, head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, wants the proposed Bangsamoro law signed into law before Congress adjourns sine die on June.

Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Tuesday said that he intended to pass the BBL by May 23 for the bicameral conference committee to deliberate on and ratify before the break.

Zubiri, head of the Senate subcommittee on the BBL, said he would end the period pf interpellation by May 21 and begin the period of amendments on May 22.

“So, I appeal to my colleagues the need to focus on the BBL as peace is needed in our part of the country. The BBL is the final push that is needed for that elusive peace,” he added.

Sotto expressed no objection on the proposed timeline of Zubiri although he expected that the Senate would need more time during the period of amendments.

As for the target of Malacanang to sign the BLL into law by June, Sotto said it was possible and hoped that they would be able to meet the target.

“I am also hoping. It’s a possibility. Perhaps the meeting today will be centering on that,” Sotto added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA